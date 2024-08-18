Champai Soren in Delhi; speculations rife about him joining the BJP

New Delhi: JMM leader and former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren is reportedly in New Delhi on Sunday to join the BJP.

Earlier on Saturday, Soren said in Ranchi that he had no idea over speculations about him joining the BJP.

Some media reports had on Friday claimed that Soren could join the saffron party ahead of the Jharkhand assembly elections.

“I don’t know anything about such speculations and reports... I am where I am...” he told reporters in Ranchi before leaving for Jamshedpur.

Soren also said that his meeting with former JMM legislator Lobin Hembrom, who is reportedly in touch with BJP leaders, was a routine affair.

"He (Hembrom) met me, but we had routine discussions," he said.

Hembrom was recently disqualified as a JMM MLA under the anti-defection law.

This political move is seen as a significant development ahead of the Jharkhand assembly elections to be held later this year, potentially influencing 14 assembly seats.

There is speculation that Soren might be appointed as a Governor post-election.