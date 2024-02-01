Champai Soren not invited by Jharkhand Governor to form government

Ranchi: Amid a political crisis in Jharkhand, JMM legislative party leader Champai Soren on Wednesday met Governor CP Radhakrishnan over government formation.

The Governor told Soren that he would be informed as and when he would take a call on the invitation to form the government.

After meeting the Governor, Soren said that the MLAs of the JMM-led coalition stand united and all 43 MLAs are staying at Circuit House.

Soren was accompanied by Congress legislative party leader Alamgir Alam, RJD MLA Satyanand Bhokta, CPI (ML) L legislator Vinod Singh and lawmaker Pradeep Yadav.

As Soren did not get any date from the Governor, all the 43 MLAs are being flown to Hyderabad in two chartered planes in order to avoid any defection or horse-trading.

The Governor had allotted time to the JMM-led alliance in the state to meet him at 5.30 pm.

Champai Soren became the new leader of the JMM legislative party after Hemant Soren resigned on Wednesday night as the chief minister by the ED in a money laundering case and his subsequent arrest.