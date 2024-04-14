Champai Soren 'puppet CM', Kalpana Soren 'centre of power' in Jharkhand: LoP Amar Bauri

Jamshedpur, Apr 14 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Amar Kumar Bauri on Sunday alleged that Champai Soren was a "caretaker and puppet chief minister" while Kalpana Soren, the wife of former CM Hemant Soren, was the "centre of power" in Jharkhand.

Addressing a press conference here, the leader of the opposition in the assembly sought to know in what capacity was Kalpana Soren chairing meetings despite not being in the government or the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

"I would like to ask Champai Soren why is he so helpless despite being the CM? Why is JMM not giving him any importance even during the Lok Sabha polls. Kalpana Soren does not hold any post in the government or the JMM. Then, in what capacity is she chairing all meetings?" Bauri questioned.

Noting that Kalpana Soren's entry into politics was the best example of dynasty politics, Bauri alleged she has become the "centre of power" in Jharkhand.

He also compared Kalpana Soren to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, "who remained the centre of power during the Manmohan Singh government".

On the CM's assertion that the INDIA bloc will win all the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state, Bauri, who is also an MLA and the BJP's SC cell president, said Champai Soren was "day-dreaming".

"INDIA bloc is finding it difficult to put up a candidate in Jamshedpur Lok Sabha seat but it is claiming that it will win all the 14 seats. The statement shows the CM's desperation to grab the limelight," he said.

Being the CM, he should have been the start campaigner of the INDIA bloc but he is restricted to his home constituency Seraikela in Seraikela-Kharswan district, where he has been on a three-day visit since Saturday, Bauri added. PTI BS ACD