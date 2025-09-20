Champai Soren slams Hemant govt, alleges it 'miserably failed' in doing anything for tribals

Jamshedpur, Sept 19 (PTI) Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren on Friday criticised the Hemant Soren government, alleging that it has failed to do anything for the tribal community of the state despite being in power for six years.

Unveiling a life-size statue of litterateur Lako Bodra at Jaskandih in Jamshedpur on his birth anniversary, he alleged that the Hemant Soren government did not take forward the initiatives he had taken during his five-month tenure as the CM.

He hailed Bodra, who formulated the 'Warang Chiti' script of the Ho tribes, and said his contribution would be remembered for generations.

Soren said that during his stint as the CM, he had taken several decisions to promote tribal language, including the appointment of primary teachers to teach in Ol-Chiki and Warang Chiti.

He said that after he stepped down, the Hemant Soren government decided to promote and set up academies for all regional languages, except the ones used by the tribals.

"Six years have passed, but this government has miserably failed to do anything in the interest of the tribal community," he alleged without naming anyone.

The BJP leader alleged that the state government was interfering in the self-rule system of tribals.

"Who are they to infringe on our prevailing social system?" he asked, warning to "chop off any finger" that is raised at it.

"We have our own culture, tradition, language, and religious faith," he asserted.

The JMM appointed Champai Soren as the chief minister after the then CM, Hemant Soren, was arrested by the ED in a land scam case in January 2024. He joined the BJP after losing the chair to Hemant Soren, who returned from jail in June that year. PTI BS SOM