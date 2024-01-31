Champai Soren to be the new Chief Minister of Jharkhand

New Delhi: Amid Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s questioning by the ED and his possible arrest in the money laundering case, Champai Soren on Wednesday named the new Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

Hemant Soren visited Raj Bhawan with ED officials in Ranchi and tendered resignation as Jharkhand CM after he was questioned by the ED in connection with a money laundering case earlier today.

Ruling alliance in Jharkhand elects Transport Minister Champai Soren as JMM legislative party leader, said Congress Chief Rajesh Thakur.

Officers of the Enforcement Directorate reached the CM's residence here around 1.20 pm to record his statement in an alleged money laundering case linked to a land scam. The questioning has been continuing for over five hours, an official said.