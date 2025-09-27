Champion Run held in Delhi on World Tourism Day, Kapil Mishra flags off event

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) The 16th edition of the Champion Run was organised in the national capital on Saturday to mark World Tourism Day, with the theme "Hum Fit to India Fit".

Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra flagged off the run from Gandhi Darshan, Rajghat, and later distributed prizes to the winners, according to a statement.

The event, aimed at promoting fitness and responsible tourism, drew a large number of participants, it stated.

The run was held in collaboration with the Delhi Tourism Department, Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, and the Land Ports Authority of India, it read.

Former Union Minister Vijay Goel also attended the event.

The statement said that the initiative was coordinated by Asian Marathon Champion Sunita Godara, who has been leading health and fitness awareness campaigns across the country.

Speaking at the event, Mishra said Delhi's tourism landscape was undergoing a rapid transformation.

"The effort is to ensure that Delhi is not just a transit hub, but a destination where tourists stay and explore, giving it a unique identity at the international level," he said.

He also highlighted new attractions such as the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, Kartavya Path, and the National War Memorial, adding that the government was working to make Delhi a major tourism hub. PTI SHB HIG