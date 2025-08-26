Chamundi Hill not property of Hindus alone, says DKS, draws BJP's ire

Bengaluru, Aug 26 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said Chamundi Hill in Mysuru which houses the famous Chamundeswari Temple, was not the property of Hindus alone, a statement that drew response from the opposition BJP.

Shivakumar made the statement reacting to the opposition to the government invite extended to International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the world-famous 'Mysuru Dasara-2025' celebrations this year, atop of Chamundi Hills on September 22.

"Chamundi Hill and Godess Chamundi belong to every religion, it is not the property of Hindus alone. People of all communites go to Chamundi Hills and offer prayer to the Goddess, it is their belief. We go to Churches, Jain temples, Dhargahas, Gurudwaras...this (opposition to Mushtaq) is all politics," Shivakumar said.

Citing examples of inter-faith marriages and people from one religion having belief in another, he said, "why Ayodhya Ram Mandir is not restricted to Hindus alone? Why haven't you put such a board there?" "......this is a secular country, there is a Constitution, every one has protection, every can follow their belief and faith," he added.

Sharply reacting to Shivakumar's statement, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said, Chamundi hill is "pucca" (definitely) a property of Hindus, and not that of Muslims.

"Even if hundred D K Shivakumars come, thay can't change it. It is a pucca Hindu property. Chamundi hill, Dharmasthala, Tirupati, Sabarimala, all these are property of Hindus. If you try to touch or alter things at Chamundi hill, there will be uprising. Be careful, I'm giving this warning to Congress party," the BJP leader said.

Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar too condemned Shivakumar's statement.

"On the sacred day of Gowri Habba (festival), DCM D K Shivakumar claimed that "Chamundi Betta (hill) and Chamundi Devaru (godess) are not Hindu property. This remark is utterly condemnable," Wadiyar, who is also the scion of the Mysuru royal family posted on 'X'.

"Chamundi Betta is a Shakti Peetha - sanctified by the Shastras and revered by crores of Hindus. The temple was, is, and will always remain Hindu property," he said, adding that the people of Karnataka respect every religion, but they will never tolerate the continuous assault on Hindu festivals, traditions, and temples.

Objections have been raised by BJP leaders and others to the state government's decision to invite Mushtaq to inaugurate the Dasara festivities, follwoing an old video that went viral. In the video, Mushtaq has reportedly expressed reservations about worshipping the Kannada language as "Goddess Bhuvaneshwari", and has stated that it was exclusionary to people like her (minorities).

Several BJP leaders, including its state President B Y Vijayendra and Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar had on Monday asked Mushtaq to clarify her reverence towards Goddess Chamundeshwari before consenting to inaugurate the Dasara.

However, Mushtaq on her part has said that her statement has been distorted, by making selective parts of her old speech go viral on social media. PTI KSU SA