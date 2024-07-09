Chandigarh AAP leader Pardeep Chhabra passes away

Chandigarh, Jul 9 (PTI) AAP leader and former Chandigarh mayor Pardeep Chhabra passed away here on Tuesday. He was 65.

He is survived by his wife, son and two daughters.

The AAP leader's son, Puneet Chhabra, said his father had been undergoing treatment for jaundice and complained of ill health in the morning.

"We called an ambulance to take him to PGIMER here, but he passed away," Puneet said.

Chhabra was the co-in-charge of the Aam Aadmi Party in Chandigarh. He was also the chairman of the Punjab Large Industrial Development Board.

He had joined the AAP in August 2021 after quitting the Congress.