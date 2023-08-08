Chandigarh admin bars air travel, hotel stay for officers visiting Delhi

Chandigarh, Aug 8 (PTI) Chandigarh Administrator Banwari Lal Purohit on Tuesday barred officers of the UT from travelling by air and staying in hotels during their visits to Delhi.

The decision was taken by Purohit following a media report that some officers of the Chandigarh administration travelled in business class and stayed in five-star hotels in Delhi.

In a letter written to the Chandigarh Advisor, Purohit, who is also the Punjab Governor, said, "As responsible officers, it is our moral duty that public money shouldn't be squandered and wasteful expenditure shouldn't be accepted at any cost”.

“After a careful consideration of present circumstances, from henceforth, it is directed that no air travel is allowed to Delhi. All the officials travelling to Delhi would travel by Shatabdi and Vande Bharat trains.

"Further, officials will stay at UT Guest House, Punjab Bhawan or Haryana Bhawan but not in any star hotels,” said the letter. PTI CHS VSD RHL