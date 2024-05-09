Chandigarh: After quitting SAD, Hardeep Singh joins AAP

Chandigarh: Days after he quit the Shiromani Akali Dal, which had fielded him from the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat, Hardeep Singh on Thursday joined the Aam Aadmi Party here.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann welcomed him into the party fold.

Singh, a Chandigarh municipal councillor, said he was impressed by the development work carried out by the Mann government.

On May 6, Singh opted out of the electoral contest from the Chandigarh seat and quit the SAD. He ascribed his decision to the SAD's "indifferent" attitude towards Chandigarh.

After resigning from the primary membership of the party, Singh also returned the party ticket.

It was the first time that the SAD had fielded a candidate from the Chandigarh parliamentary constituency.