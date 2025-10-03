Chandigarh becomes India’s first slum-free city with razing of Shahpur Colony

Chandigarh, Oct 3 (PTI) Chandigarh has become the country's first slum-free city after the demolition of Shahpur Colony in Sector-38, which was the last remaining slum in the Union territory, officials said.

The demolition drive was carried out on September 30, the officials said, adding that the Shahpur Colony was spread over 4-4.5 acres of land valued at Rs 250 crore.

The settlement comprised around 300 huts and tenements, housing nearly 1,000 residents.

With the removal of all the unauthorised colonies from government land and the successful implementation of large-scale rehabilitation measures, the city has completed the final phase of its long-standing slum eradication initiative, the officials said.

“Through a combination of planned rehabilitation, strategic demolitions, and strict enforcement, Chandigarh has taken a significant step forward in eliminating slums.

“This initiative not only ensures the recovery of valuable public land but also provides thousands of residents with dignified housing and improved living conditions,” Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said in a statement.

With this milestone, Chandigarh is setting an example of urban renewal and inclusive development, providing a model for other cities across India to emulate, the officials said.

Before the latest demolition drive, all applications for rehabilitation were screened under the Chandigarh Small Flats Scheme, 2006.

The eligible families were rehabilitated and allotted EWS (economically weaker section) flats in Industrial Area Phase-I, Dhanas, Mauli Jagran, Ram Darbar, and Sector 49.

Over the years, the Chandigarh administration has successfully cleared 18 slum colonies, reclaiming nearly 520 acres of government land worth approximately Rs 21,000 crore, the officials said.

They said the year 2025 marked decisive progress for the UT administration with major encroachment clearance drives.

The administration in May undertook an anti-encroachment drive at the Janta Colony in Sector 25, which was the largest slum cluster in the city, reclaiming about 10 acres of land worth nearly Rs 350 crore.

In April, the administration demolished the Sanjay Colony in Industrial Area Phase-I and reclaimed six acres of land valued at Rs 250 crore, the officials said.

In June, the administration reclaimed 12 acres of prime government land valued at Rs 750 crore after clearing the Adarsh Colony in Sector 54.

The administration also razed a three-decade-old furniture market, which was illegally set up on government land in Sector 53-54, in July.

Recently, Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria lauded the Union territory as one of the most well-planned and beautiful cities, and observed that it has set important benchmarks in urban development - achievements that serve as examples for other states and UTs.

The Chandigarh Small Flats Scheme was launched in 2006 for the rehabilitation of families living in unauthorised colonies. PTI CHS VSD ARI