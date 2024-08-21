Chandigarh BJP to start membership drive on Sep 1

Chandigarh, Aug 21 (PTI) The Chandigarh unit of the BJP will start a membership drive from September 1 to strengthen the party at the grassroots level here and build on its status as the world's largest political party.

A preparatory meeting of Chandigarh BJP was held at its office here on Wednesday.

The BJP's national secretary Dr Alka Gurjar, Chandigarh BJP's General Secretary (Organization) Manthri Srinivasulu, party's city unit President Jatinder Pal Malhotra, senior leader Sanjay Tandon and others were present during the meeting.

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on Saturday exhorted party leaders to take the BJP's ideology to all corners of the country, expressing confidence of its strong electoral prospects in the future.

Shah was addressing a BJP meeting in the national capital on Saturday, where the party decided to launch a membership drive from September 1.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued by on Wednesday, the Chandigarh BJP released a phone number -- 8800002024 -- for registering as a member. Interested people have to give a missed call on this. The membership may also be obtained through QR code and NaMo App, it said.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are going to hold a major campaign to highlight our party's works and vision and to encourage people to join membership. We are already getting queries from people to be part of world's largest political party. We will start the process from September 1," said Malhotra.

He said party councillors and area leaders and workers will visit their respective zones for the membership drive. Separate meetings with different 'mandals' is regularly being organised to decide about responsibilities for the campaign, he said.