Chandigarh: Court convicts Punjab man in drugs-linked money laundering case

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) A special PMLA court in Chandigarh has convicted a Punjab-based man on money laundering charges linked to an illegal narcotics trafficking case, the Enforcement Directorate said Friday.

Sukhjinder Singh was sentenced to four years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh was imposed by the court on Thursday under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the central agency said in a statement.

A money laundering investigation was initiated against the man in 2010 on the basis of an FIR registered by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Chandigarh under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, it said.

Probe found that the "proceeds of crime" generated from the illegal drug trade was invested by the accused in immovable properties, which had been confiscated earlier under the anti-money laundering law, the agency said.

A charge sheet was filed in this case in 2016, it said.