Chandigarh-Dibrugarh express derails in UP's Gonda, several feared trapped

author-image
Shailesh Khanduri
Updated On
New Update
New Delhi: Chandigarh-Dibrugarh train derails in Gonda-Mankapur section, several people are feared trappedThe accident took place near Pikaura, between Gonda and Jhilahi.

Senior railway and local administration officials are at the spot to oversee rescue operations.

“Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath takes cognisance of the train accident in the Gonda district. He directs the officials to reach the spot immediately and expedite the relief work; gives instructions for proper treatment of the injured,” CMO sources.

Indian Railways released the helpline numbers.

