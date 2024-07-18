National

Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derails in UP's Gonda

NewsDrum Desk
Gonda: At least four coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, officials said.

The district administration is yet to say if there are any casualties.

According to police, some coaches of the passenger train headed to Dibrugarh derailed between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations.

Senior railway and local administration officials are at the spot to oversee rescue operations.

