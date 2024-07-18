Two dead as Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derails near Gonda in UP

Gonda/New Delhi: One person died as at least 10 coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, officials said.

According to police, some coaches of the passenger train headed to Dibrugarh derailed between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations.

Senior railway and local administration officials are at the spot to oversee rescue operations.

The accident occurred at around 2:35 pm, railway officials said, adding that no casualties have been reported so far.

The Indian Railways has started the relief operation and medical vans have reached the accident site.

The Railway Board has issued the following helpline numbers - Commercial Control: 9957555984, Furkating (FKG): 9957555966, Mariani (MXN): 6001882410, Simalguri (SLGR): 8789543798, Tinsukia (NTSK): 9957555959, Dibrugarh (DBRG): 9957555960.