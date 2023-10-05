Chandigarh emerged as crucial fashion & beauty hotspot, says Amazon Fashion India VP

Chandigarh, Oct 5 (PTI) Chandigarh has emerged as a crucial fashion and beauty hotspot due to its unique blend of traditional and contemporary tastes, Amazon Fashion India Vice President Saurabh Srivastava said on Thursday.

According to Srivastava, one in five young customers who shop on the Amazon platform is from the city.

Amazon Fashion is a category under Amazon India.

He was speaking here about Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 which begins on October 8, with 24-hour 'prime early access' for its prime members. As part of this, customers can avail up to 80 per cent discount on top fashion and beauty products.

"Chandigarh has emerged as a crucial fashion and beauty hotspot due to its unique blend of traditional and contemporary tastes. One in two Gen Z customers who shop on Amazon.in are from northern India, and 1 in 5 are from Chandigarh.

"The city's fashion enthusiasts, especially the Gen Zs, are setting new trends that resonate with both local and global audiences," he said.

Chandigarh has come up as an important city for the e-commerce company "in terms of customer shopping, patterns, the growth of the business and also the sellers who are from this region and adding to Amazon's offerings," he told reporters here.

Specific to the Chandigarh region, the customers are showing strong preference. Gen Z customers, aged between 11 to 26 years old, are showing tremendous interest in shopping online and on the Amazon platform, he said.

From last year, the company's luxury beauty category has risen two times this year. Gold jewellery is growing two times, and platinum jewellery also growing 8.5 times based on the purchases made by customers in Chandigarh, he said.

"If you look at the pattern, customers want more premium products and they are coming to Amazon for that," he said.

In the jewellery segment, we have seen a lot of interest in southern jewellery brands among Chandigarh customers, he said.

Srivastava said Amazon Fashion is the largest fashion destination for customers seeking trending fashion brands with access to more than 40 lakh styles from over 1,200 fashion brands.

Further, he said Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 celebrates more than 14 lakh sellers, offering crores of products to customers on Amazon.in, including unique products from Indian small and medium businesses and local stores. Over one lakh of these sellers are from Punjab and Haryana.

Srivastava said with the World Cup starting and a lot of cricket happening, from sports apparel to shoes to sneakers, all kinds of sports-related products will also be on "great offer" for the customers.

On the customers shopping on the Amazon.in platform during this festive season, he said that there is a notable interest in premium fashion and beauty products, along with traditional gold and silver jewellers. PTI SUN SHW