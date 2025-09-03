Chandigarh extends closure of schools till Sep 7 due to heavy rain

Chandigarh, Sep 3 (PTI) Chandigarh authorities on Wednesday extended the closure of all schools till September 7 due to incessant rain. "In view of the prevailing inclement weather condition in the region, all schools in UT Chandigarh shall remain closed till September 7," an official statement said.

"Schools to open only after proper verification/safety audit," it added. Schools here were shut on Tuesday and Wednesday. Now, in addition, all government and private-aided colleges will also remain closed in the UT between September 4 and 6. Hostels of the colleges, however, will remain operational, the Directorate of Higher Education, Chandigarh Administration, said. Chandigarh is the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, the states battered by rain for days. The swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets have flooded large parts of Punjab. The government of Punjab, already declared flood-hit, on Wednesday extended the closure of all schools, colleges and universities till September 7. PTI SUN VN VN