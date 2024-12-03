Chandigarh first to fully implement new criminal laws; PM says these are protector of citizen's rights, basis of ease of justice

Chandigarh, Dec 3 (PTI) Chandigarh has become the country's first administrative unit where 100 per cent implementation of the three criminal laws has been done with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday saying these new legislations are becoming protector of citizen's rights and the basis of ease of justice.

The laws -- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam -- came into effect on July 1, replacing the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said the new criminal laws represent a concrete step towards realising the ideals enshrined in the Constitution for the benefit of all citizens.

He said the new laws came into effect at a time when country is moving ahead with the pledge of "Viksit Bharat" and 75 years of adoption of Constitution have been completed, thus the launch of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, rooted in constitutional values, is a significant occasion.

He said these laws signify the end of colonial-era laws.

The colonial-era laws were the medium of atrocities and exploitation committed by the British when they ruled over India, Modi added.

"The 1857 revolution shook the roots of the British rule and in 1860, they brought the IPC and later, the Indian Evidence Act and the CrPC framework came into being. The purpose of those laws was to punish Indians and keep them enslaved," he said.

In 1947, when our country became independent after centuries of slavery, after the wait of generations, after countless sacrifices, when the dawn of independence came, what kind of dreams there were, what kind of enthusiasm there was in the country, he said.

Modi said the countrymen thought that since the British had left, they would also be freed from the British laws.

Modi, however, said it is extremely unfortunate to note that for decades after independence, our laws revolved around the same 'dand sanhita' penal code and the mindset that was used to treat citizens as slaves.

From time to time, some little efforts (chote mote sudhar) were made to improve these laws, but their character (of colonial-era laws) remained the same, he said.

According to the government, the new laws aim to make India's legal system more transparent, efficient and adaptable to the needs of contemporary society and also an overhaul of the criminal justice system, bringing in new frameworks to tackle modern-day challenges such as cybercrime and organised crime and ensuring justice for victims of various offences.

Modi said said despite gaining freedom, the colonial-era laws which were made to treat citizens as slaves, we never asked this question to ourselves neither those who ruled felt a need to do so.

This slavery mindset greatly affected country's progress, he said.

But the country should break free from its colonial past and utilising its strengths for nation-building, a process that required intense self-reflection, Modi said, while pointing that on August 15, he kept the pledge before the nation from the Red Fort to shed our slave mentality.

Today, with the introduction of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, India has taken a significant move forward in that direction, he said.

Our steps are in line with the democratic spirit of "of the people, by the people, for the people," a fundamental principle of our democracy, he said.

Nyaya Sanhita is woven with the ideals of equality, harmony and social justice, Modi further said.

Referring to provisions under the new laws, he said in heinous crimes like rape, from first hearing and a total within 60 days charges will have to be framed. Within 45 days of hearing, pronouncement of verdict has to be made.

The mantra of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita is - citizen first, he said.

"These laws are becoming protector of citizen's rights. They are becoming basis of ease of justice," Modi said.

At the beginning of his speech, the prime minister said Chandigarh's identity is connected with Goddess Chandi, a form of Shakti, which establishes truth and justice. This is the spirit of entire structure of Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, he said.

How these laws will be implemented, I was witnessing a live demo here and urge everyone else to also see it, said Modi.

He explained the exhaustive process behind framing the new laws which included hardwork constitutional and legal experts as well.

He also extended his special gratitude to the Supreme Court, the judges, and all the high courts in the country for this achievement.

Over the past seven decades since independence, the Indian justice system has faced numerous challenges, Modi said.

After careful consideration and deliberation, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been formulated. Every law has been examined from a practical perspective and refined based on futuristic parameters, he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said today marks a significant moment for India's criminal justice system, adding, "Our criminal justice system will be the most modern system in the world." He also lauded the Chandigarh administration for fully implementing the new laws. This achievement is a notable step forward in the country's efforts to strengthen its justice system.

Earlier, Modi watched a live demonstration simulating a crime scene investigation under the new laws.

He was also briefed by Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police Kanwardeep Kaur.

The prime minister and the home minister were accompanied by Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, Chandigarh adviser Rajeev Verma and Chandigarh Director General of Police Surendra Singh Yadav. PTI SUN CHS VSD ZMN