Chandigarh, Gandhinagar, Gurugram among 75 cities participating in PM-eBus Sewa: Govt

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Chandigarh, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Nashik, Jodhpur and Haridwar are among 75 cities participating so far in the PM-eBus Sewa, the Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Under the scheme, 10,000 electric buses will be provided to cities.

In a written reply to a question, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu said Rs 201.18 crore had been spent under the scheme, launched in August 2023, so far.

Rs 541 crore has been allocated in the vote-on-account for the scheme in the 2024-25 fiscal.

The Union Cabinet approved the scheme to enhance green mobility.

The minister said central assistance would be provided for bus operations for a period of 10 years or up to March 2037, whichever was earlier.

Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Hisar, Rohtak, Faridabad, Thane, Ahmednagar, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Ujjain, Jodhpur, Dehradun, Patiala and Ludhiana are among the 75 cities participating in the scheme. PTI BUN SZM