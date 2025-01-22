Chandigarh grenade attack case: NIA raids multiple locations in Punjab, UP, U'khand

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) The NIA conducted searches at multiple locations linked to the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) in several states on Wednesday in connection with the Chandigarh grenade attack case.

The search operation was conducted at the premises of suspects linked to US-based terrorist Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passian in Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Bathinda and Ferozepur districts of Punjab, Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh, Rudrapur district in Uttarakhand, and Chandigarh, the National Investigation Agency said in a statement.

"Incriminating materials including mobiles and digital devices and documents were seized during the searches," the statement said.

The NIA took over the case related to the hand grenade attack at a house in Sector 10/D, Chandigarh on September 9 last year and arrested accused Rohan Masih and Vishal Masih, it said.

The Union Home Ministry had handed over the case to the NIA.

"NIA investigations so far in the case have exposed a conspiracy of Pakistan-based Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda and US-based Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passian, both terrorists belonging to BKI, to attack a retired police officer," the statement said.

It said the two terrorists had tasked a module to carry out the attack and had provided funds, weapons and other logistical support to the on-ground operative.

"The conspiracy involved recruitment of India-based associates by foreign-based main accused and handlers for carrying out terror acts, providing funds for such terror acts, smuggling of terror hardware into India, and movement of terror hardware through dead drop model," the NIA said. PTI ABS KVK KVK