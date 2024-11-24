Chandigarh Lit Fest ends with promise to make 'City Beautiful' literary hub

Chandigarh, Nov 24 (PTI) The 12th edition of the Chandigarh Lit Fest (CLF) -- 'Literati 2024' -- concluded on Sunday with a promise to transform the 'City Beautiful' into a hub of 'literary tourism'.

Set against the tranquil backdrop of Sukhna Lake, the festival organised by the Chandigarh Literary Society (CLS) saw the participation of many well-known authors and speakers in 18 diverse literary sessions held over two days.

Expressing her gratitude to the participants, festival director and CLS Chairperson Sumita Misra said, "For CLF Literati 2025, we promise to return with an even more vibrant and electrifying lineup, ensuring that the 13th edition becomes an unforgettable celebration of creativity and intellect. Together, we will make the City Beautiful a hub of literary tourism." The concluding day began with a tribute to poet Surjit Patar in a session titled 'In Memoriam: Lafzah Di Dargaah', in which poet Amy Singh and Punjabi writer Jassi Sangha shared how Patar's simple yet profound poetries capture the essence of human experience.

They also recounted an instance when Patar attended a poetry conference in South Africa. There was fear that no one would come to hear him because of heavy rain, yet a large audience gathered and applauded his poetry.

In another session titled 'History as Storytelling: Reviving the Lost Chapters', author Ira Mukhoty shared insights into her book 'The Lion and Lily' which explores the turbulent 18th-century rise of Awadh, one of the country’s richest regions which flourished under Saadat Khan and his successors despite the Mughal rule.

Later, senior bureaucrat and author Vijai Vardhan discussed his book 'Kurukshetra: Timeless Sanctity', which explores Kurukshetra as a symbol of spirituality and mysticism.

In another session titled 'Sahitya Samvad: Katha aur Kalpana', Madhav Kaushik, President of National Sahitya Akademi, engaged in a discussion with poet Jitendra Srivastava and moderator Shayda on the interplay between imagination and reality.

The session was followed by the launch of the books 'Reflections of Ramsewak' by Anirudh Tewari, 'Geisha in the Gota Patti' by Chetna Keer, and 'Udgaan' written by Sarika Dhupar.

During a session on 'AI and Creativity: Friend or Foe?', columnist and publisher Affan Yesvi emphasised that AI lacks true creativity and emotional intelligence, which requires human struggle and effort.

In a session on stage arts titled 'The Power of Narrative Theatre and Beyond', Padma Shri awardee Neelam Mansingh Chowdhry illustrated the transformative essence of theatre and its profound impact on the human spirit.

"Whether it's painting, literature, and cinema – art forms have the power to elevate human imagination to its zenith. Theatre, in particular, stands out for its immediacy and intimacy, drawing audiences into a shared space where stories come alive and resonate on deeply emotional and intellectual levels." Theatre director, actor and filmmaker M K Raina said theatre is a way of storytelling that connects one to the community, offering a space to the audience to connect, engage, and reflect, allowing them to interpret and ponder from their own perspectives.

India's rich cultural tapestry was discussed in a session titled 'Exploring India's Civilisational Wealth: Language, Spirituality, and Heritage' by Sankrant Sanu, author and founder-CEO of the publishing house Garuda Prakashan, and Anirudh Tewari, author and senior IAS officer. PTI VSD ARI ARI