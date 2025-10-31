Chandigarh Literature Society to hold lit fest from November 21-23

Chandigarh, Oct 31 (PTI) The Chandigarh Literary Society on Friday announced that the 13th edition of its literature festival -- CLF Literati -- will be held from November 21-23.

"The literary celebration themed 'Worlds Within Words' will feature 12 engaging sessions, including panel discussions and book conversations, spotlighting several noteworthy new titles," said Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sumita Misra, who is the founder chairperson of Chandigarh Literary Society and the festival director.

This year's festival will host an impressive line-up of acclaimed Indian authors, alongside distinguished writers from the United States of America and Australia, making CLF Literati 2025 a truly global celebration of ideas, stories and imagination, she said in a statement.

"In addition to thought-provoking discussions, the festival will feature a storytelling workshop for young adults, poetry recitations, and a special art exhibition showcasing paintings inspired by the festival's central theme," the statement said.

Misra also announced the first edition of CLF Literati Book Awards, instituted to honour excellence in English and Hindi literature.

The awards will be presented in three categories -- English fiction, English non-fiction, and Hindi fiction and non-fiction -- for works published between January 1, 2024 and July 31, 2025.