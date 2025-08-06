Chandigarh NCB nabs fugitive after nearly a decade; became social media star under different name

Chandigarh, Aug 6 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau of Chandigarh Zonal Unit on Wednesday arrested a proclaimed offender, who was allegedly involved in the seizure of 36.150 kg of opium, officials said on Wednesday.

While on the run, he changed his identity and gained popularity as a singer on social media, they said.

Jagsir Singh alias Kala alias Baaz, a resident of Haryana's Sirsa, had been declared a proclaimed offender in 2016, according to an official statement.

He had been evading arrest for nearly a decade by frequently changing his identity and location. In May, the NCB published his details in leading newspapers and announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Based on credible inputs received thereafter, the NCB team successfully apprehended him, the statement said.

During the period he was absconding, he had gained popularity as a singer on social media platforms like YouTube and Instagram, amassing sizable views under a different identity.

This arrest marks a significant success in the NCB's continued efforts against drug trafficking and its associated networks, the statement said.