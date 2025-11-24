Chandigarh, Panjab University issues echo during special session of Assembly

Anandpur Sahib, Nov 24 (PTI) The issues of Chandigarh and Panjab University found echo in the special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha here on Monday with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asserting that nobody should have any misconception that the state will "leave its rights".

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa emphasised that Punjabis should join hands for the sake of the state's rights. Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said Punjab was being systematically targeted, claiming attempts to undermine the state's agriculture, education system, and river waters, alongside recent challenges to the state's claim over its capital Chandigarh.

The special session of the Punjab Assembly was convened here to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. It was for the first time that a session of the Vidhan Sabha was held outside the state capital.

During the session, CM Mann paid tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur and said the ninth Sikh Guru made the supreme sacrifice to protect the religious rights of humanity to set an example for the world.

Raising the issues concerning Punjab, Mann said, "Those, who think that Punjab will leave its rights or Punjab will shut its eyes over them, it will be their misconception. Be it Panjab University, Chandigarh, river waters of Punjab, Punjab does not leave its rights. Punjab knows how to take them." Don't ever think we will bow down. If anybody tries to arm twist, then Punjab bounces back, he asserted.

Ruling AAP, Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal have targeted the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of attempting to "snatch" Chandigarh from Punjab while opposing the Centre's proposal empowering the president to make regulations for the UT and legislate directly.

However, the Centre on Sunday issued a clarification following the political outrage over the proposal, saying that it has no intention of presenting any Bill on Chandigarh's administration in the Winter Session of Parliament, assuring that the proposal in no way seeks to alter Chandigarh's governance or administrative structure.

Earlier, the Centre came under fire from political parties in Punjab over its move to restructure Panjab University's governing bodies -- Senate and Syndicate. But it later withdrew its decision.

Leader of Opposition Bajwa too raised the issues of Chandigarh, Panjab University, pending rural development fund and water sharing and said all Punjabis should come together for the state's rights.

In a veiled attack on the BJP-led Centre, Bajwa said attempts were being made to "rewrite history". He alleged that the thinking of the "current ruler of the country" is similar to that of the Mughals and the British.

"Attempts are being made to rewrite our history. We need to be alert. You see every day, Punjab's patience is being tested," he said.

"Punjabis will have to be united. We may have political differences, but for the land of Punjab, Punjabiyat, we need to come together for our rights," Bajwa added.

Cheema affirmed that the three crore people of Punjab, following the teachings of the Gurus, remain committed to safeguarding the unity and integrity of the nation and will fight resolutely for the state's rights.

Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali said Punjabis have made maximum sacrifices for the freedom of the country. "But even today the Punjab issues have not been resolved yet. Our rights are being snatched. Punjab has a right over Chandigarh which was set up over Punjab villages. Attempts are being made to snatch it from Punjab," he said.

"Chandigarh should be given to Punjab and all issues concerning Punjab need to be resolved," he said.

He also raised the issue of the release of 'Bandi Singhs' (Sikh prisoners), demanding that they be released. According to Sikh bodies, 'Bandi Singhs' are those Sikh prisoners who remain in jails even after the completion of their sentences.

He also demanded that jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, who is detained under the National Security Act, be released.

BSP MLA Nachhattar Pal stressed that they should together fight for the issues of Chandigarh, Panjab University, 'Bandi Singhs' and other matters. PTI CHS MNK MNK