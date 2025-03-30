Chandigarh: Police arrest four after PU student dies of stab injuries at a concert

Chandigarh, Mar 30 (PTI) Chandigarh Police Sunday arrested four accused for their alleged involvement in the murder of a 22-year-old student at a concert held at Panjab University's South Campus here.

The incident occurred during the concert of Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma on Friday night.

The deceased Aditya Thakur was a second-year student of computer science engineering at the University Institute of Engineering and Technology.

A Chandigarh police statement Sunday evening said that police have achieved a major success by arresting four accused who were involved in the murder of the student of UIET, Panjab University, Aditya Thakur.

The accused were identified as Lavish, Udey, Sahil and Raghav, all residents of Manimajra here.

Lavish is a student of a private college in Landran in Mohali while Udey and Raghav are students of a private college in Chandigarh.

During interrogation, they disclosed that on Friday they came to attedn Masoom Sharma's concert at UIET, Sector 25, Chandigarh.

After spending some time there, when they were going outside, due to heavy rush, they got into a minor scuffle with another group of students, police said. The accused were joined by some other friends and they all decided to teach the other group a lesson.

Hence, they again started scuffling with them in the open ground towards Boys Hostel No 8 and during this quarrel, their friends stabbed a student with a knife on the back and another student on the right leg and fled, police said.

Efforts are being made to arrest other accused in the case, police added.

On Saturday, Panjab University students held a protest against the police and PU authorities following the death of the student. They had blamed some outsiders for attacking the students.

On Saturday, a purported video surfacing on social media showed that a student was bleeding profusely and lying on the ground as he was stabbed in his thigh.

Thakur was taken to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, said officials.