Chandigarh: Police bust IPL betting racket, arrest four

Chandigarh, May 27 (PTI) Police here have busted a betting racket and arrested four people allegedly involved in accepting online bets on IPL cricket matches.

The accused were caught on Monday when they were placing bets during a T-20 match played between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Jaipur, police said Tuesday.

According to a Chandigarh Police release, it was a "pan-India betting racket" which was running from a rented house in Sector 33 here.

The racket's financial transactions ran in multiple lakhs of rupees, police said.

The recoveries include 43 mobile phones, six laptops, two tablets, one LED screen, two WiFi routers and portable box and other gambling/betting articles, police said, adding that a case has been registered.

Police said they had secret inputs after which further leads were developed and a raid was conducted.

According to the release, on May 26, a team of Operations Cell received secret information regarding four-five persons running illegal gambling activity from a house in a residential locality in Chandigarh's Sector 33 after which a raid was conducted and arrests were made.

During the course of investigation, it came to light that gambling/betting racket was being operated from a rented house.

The payment method of betting was offline by cash through bookies.

Some of their gang members/accomplices operated from Dubai, as per the release.

Financial transactions and trails are being further investigated, it said.