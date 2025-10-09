Chandigarh police registers FIR in Haryana IPS officer 'suicide' case

Chandigarh, Oct 9 (PTI) Chandigarh police on Thursday registered an FIR in connection with the 'suicide' case of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar against accused mentioned in the 'final note' left by the deceased, an official statement said on Thursday night.

A 'final note' had been left behind by Haryana Police officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly shot himself dead at his Chandigarh residence on Tuesday, which named "senior officers" from the state and detailed "mental harassment and humiliation" he allegedly faced over the past few years, according to sources.

"An FIR under Section 108 rw 3(5) (abetment of suicide) and 3 (1) (r) POA (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, has been registered against the accused mentioned in the final note. Further investigations is underway," Chandigarh police said in a brief statement.

Y Puran Kumar (52), a 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, was found dead with a gunshot wound in a room in the basement of his Sector 11 house.