Chandigarh police uses water cannons on Congress workers trying to march to BJP office

Chandigarh, Feb 21 (PTI) Police used water cannons to disperse Chandigarh Youth Congress workers on Saturday after they attempted to break through barricades and march towards the BJP office here in protest against the alleged anti-people policies of the Union government.

Barricades had been set up outside the Chandigarh Congress office in Sector 35, and a heavy police deployment was made to prevent the protesters from proceeding towards the BJP office in Sector 33.

Carrying banners and raising slogans, the protesters demanded that the Centre should not "compromise with the nation's interests." They accused the BJP-led central government of betraying the youth, allowing unemployment to rise sharply, burdening citizens with inflation, and weakening democratic institutions.

They also voiced concerns over the India-US trade deal, alleging that it does not adequately safeguard national interests.

Chandigarh Congress president H S Lucky slammed the Centre and said, "The authoritarianism of the BJP government will no longer be tolerated. Police batons and water cannons cannot break the spirit of the youth." "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government are running away from the real issues of the people. No compromise with the nation's sovereignty and dignity will be accepted. We will fight this injustice decisively - from the streets to Parliament," he said.

Youth Congress president Deepak Lubana said the country's youth are struggling with unemployment, inflation, and a lack of opportunities.

He alleged that the Modi government is "jeopardising the future of young people and engaging in political bargaining at the cost of national interests."