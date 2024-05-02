Chandigarh possesses potential to emerge as IT, financial hub: BJP candidate Tandon

Chandigarh, May 2 (PTI) The BJP candidate from the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat, Sanjay Tandon, Thursday said the Union Territory possesses all the potential to emerge as a vibrant IT and financial hub like Bangalore and Pune.
"All we need is to create a better infrastructure for the IT and corporate companies, foster industry collaborations and establish a conducive environment to attract top-tier companies and nurture home-grown start-ups," said Tandon, while sharing his vision for the city during his interaction with IT professionals.
Tandon said he has keen interest in creating avenues for the youngsters in the corporate world.
"I have a vision to not just make Chandigarh a destination for IT companies and start-ups but also organisations from the finance sector. I will make all efforts to make Chandigarh an IT and financial hub," said Tandon.
In his address, Tandon emphasised the importance of understanding demands and aspirations of the city and its youth over time.
"Better job opportunities need to be created within the city so that the local talented pool does not need to move to other cities. Chandigarh is undergoing a transformative journey and will be known as an aspirational city in the next five years," he said.
Tandon underscored Chandigarh's strategic location advantage and said, "Being the Union Territory and the capital city of Punjab and Haryana, companies would have an extra advantage here as they will have access to three different governments in one city. Additionally, being the first urban-planned city in the country, it provides the best quality of life." The BJP candidate stressed on the importance of collaborative efforts between the administration, industry stakeholders and educational institutions to realise the vision of a vibrant IT and financial centre.
"My effort will be to create proactive policy measures to incentivise investments, promote innovation and streamline regulatory processes," he said.
He also pointed out the need to review the older policies framed for Chandigarh, stating that the policies made earlier according to the city's demands at that time need to be reformed according to its current needs.
Tandon is pitted against Congress candidate and former Union minister Manish Tewari from the Chandigarh parliamentary constituency, the polling for which will take place on June 1.