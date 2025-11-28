Chandigarh railway station redevelopment project on fast pace: Railway Minister

Chandigarh, Nov 28 (PTI) Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said the work of transforming the Chandigarh railway station into a world-class one is on a fast pace.

Vaishnaw said this while inspecting the ongoing redevelopment work at the station.

"The station will bridge the two ends of the city via a roof plaza. The station is being redeveloped at a cost of Rs 462 crores. The work is going on at a fast pace. The team is investing its best efforts to redevelop the station at a faster pace," he said.

Many innovations have been carried out here, including a modular design using prefabricated elements, he added.

During the inspection, Ashwini Vaishnaw also interacted with track maintainers and signal department maintenance staff, who shared their experiences and briefed him about the challenges.

On the visit, Vaishnaw was accompanied by Ravneet Singh Bittu, Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries, Ashok Kumar Verma, General Manager Northern Railway and senior officials, according to an official statement.

After completing the review, the Union minister expressed satisfaction at the pace of the progress of the work.

Of the 1,300 railway stations being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat scheme nationwide, work on many of them has been completed, he said.

The scheme aims to enhance and modernise stations throughout the railway network and provide better facilities to the passengers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the station redevelopment scheme in 2023.

As per the statement, the redevelopment project aims to transform the Chandigarh station into a world-class facility. The station holds importance as a key gateway, serving a high volume of tourists and travellers heading to popular destinations in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, it added.

Earlier in the day, Vaishnaw and Bittu conducted a window-trailing inspection of the New Delhi-Chandigarh section.

After reaching here, Vaishnaw, who also holds the Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & Information Technology portfolios, also visited a state-owned chip manufacturing company, the Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL) in Mohali, Punjab.

Vaishnaw said the Centre will invest Rs 4,500 crore to upgrade the SCL. PTI SUN AMJ AMJ