Chandigarh resident booked by Gurugram Police for trying to send 155 gm opium to US

Gurugram, Oct 5 (PTI) A Chandigarh resident was booked for allegedly trying to send 155 gm of opium to a person in the US by hiding it under the sole of the shoes present in his courier package, police said on Thursday.

Employees of the courier company alerted the State Narcotics Control Bureau regarding a suspicious parcel after scanning the package on Wednesday, they said.

When the package was opened, 155 gm of opium, contained in four small packets, were found under the sole of the shoes. An FIR was registered at Udyog Vihar police station, they added.

Police said they were collecting details of the accused, Hardeep Singh, a resident of Fathupur Sahib, Chandigarh, and added that he will be arrested soon.

On Wednesday,Security Investigation Officer of a courier company of Udyog Vihar area, Virender Singh, informed the bureau about a suspicious parcel, said ASI Sandeep Kumar of Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau, who filed the complaint.

The courier company employee informed the SNBC that a suspicious parcel was found during scanning a package. They suspected that it may contain illegal drugs, police said.

A team of the NCB reached the spot and in the presence of Naresh Chaudhary, Excise and Taxation Officer (east), the parcel opened and was checked, police said.

“In the parcel, one lower, one T-shirt, two pairs of shoes were found. When I checked the shoes four plastic packets were found under the sole of the shoes,” ASI singh said in his complaint. He said that opium weighing 155 gm was found in the packets.

“On checking the details of the parcel, it was found that Hardeep Singh, a resident of Fathupur Sahib, Chandigarh had sent this parcel. This parcel was to be sent to Gurinder Singh in Ohio Middletown in USA,” the ASI said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under Section 18 (c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Udyog Vihar police station on Wednesday, police said.

“The parcel has been seized and we are collecting the details of the accused who booked the parcel. He will be arrested soon,” said Inspector Anil Kumar, SHO of Udyog Vihar police station. PTI COR SKY SKY SKY