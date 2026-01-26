Chandigarh: Two boys run over by train while chasing kite on railway tracks

Chandigarh, Jan 25 (PTI) Two boys, 10 and 13 years of age, chasing a kite on a railway track on the city's outskirts, were run over by a train, railway police officials said on Monday.

A group of boys were chasing a kite, which had got detached from its string, and failed to notice the approaching train, which was headed from Ambala to Jalandhar, the Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

The incident took place on Sunday evening near Harmilap Nagar colony in Baltana area on the outskirts of Chandigarh.

"Two boys died in the incident. They were aged 10 and 13," the official told PTI over phone. PTI SUN ARB ARB