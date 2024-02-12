Chandigarh: Union ministers begin talks with farmer leaders over 'Delhi Chalo' plan

Chandigarh, Feb 12 (PTI) A team of Union ministers on Monday evening began talks here with farmer leaders in a bid to dissuade them from their 'Delhi Chalo' march to press the Centre for enactment of a law on minimum support price for crops.

The ministers, including food and consumer affairs minister Piyush Goyal and agriculture minister Arjun Munda, were holding the second round of talks with the farmer leaders at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration in Sector 26 here.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher, among others, were part of the meeting, which is currently underway.

SKM (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced that more than 200 farm unions would head to Delhi on Tuesday to press the Centre to accept their demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The first meeting with the Union ministers was held on February 8 in which detailed discussions with the leaders of farmer organisations took place.