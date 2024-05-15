Chandigarh:Brain dead subedar's organs give new lease of life to three ill soldiers

Chandigarh, May 15 (PTI) Three critically ill soldiers have got a new lease of life, thanks to the family of a retired subedar which took the decision to donate his organs after he was declared brain dead following a brain stroke.

After the subedar's death on Tuesday, the harvested organs were airlifted by the Indian Air Force to Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi.

The organ retrieval and transplant team of Army's Command Hospital, Chandimandir performed a multi-organ harvest procedure on the 70-year-old subedar, a resident of Palampur in Himachal Pradesh, according to an official statement here on Wednesday.

He had served for 30 years in the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles of Indian Army, it said.

"He was declared brain dead in the ICU due to brain stroke. The next of kin of the deceased decided to donate the liver, kidneys and cornea, which has given a new lease of life to three soldiers, who were critically ill," the statement added.

The transplant team carried out an overnight marathon operation Tuesday night for the retrieval of organs from the deceased. The organs were transported it via a green corridor to Army Hospital (Research and Referral), Delhi Cantonment within one hour, the release said.

The transplant team was led by Brigadier Anuj Sharma, Professor and Head of surgical team and Chief Transplant Coordinator, Colonel Anurag Garg.

"Western Command Hospital, Chandimandir continues to be a beacon of hope and has led by example in promoting the cause of organ donation. The family of the deceased was complimented for this selfless act," the statement said.