Chandigarh's Child Rights Commission cautions about circulation of 'drug' disguised as candy near schools

Chandigarh, Feb 11 (PTI) The Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) has written to the UT administration's chief secretary drawing attention regarding circulation of an alleged "drug" disguised as candy near schools.

In the letter dated February 10, CCPCR chairperson Shipra Bansal wrote that as a precautionary measure, it is imperative to take urgent and stringent action "to curb the distribution of this dangerous substance".

It is brought to your immediate attention regarding the circulation of a new drug known as "Strawberry Quick" among school children in Chandigarh, the CCPCR chairperson said.

"This drug allegedly disguised as a candy in various flavours such as chocolate, peanut butter, cola, cherry, grape and orange, poses serious risk to the health and safety of young students," Bansal said.

"It has also come to our notice that this drug is being sold and purchased near school premises, making children highly vulnerable to addiction and harmful consequences," the commission's chairperson mentioned in the letter.

Among the suggestive measures, the CCPCR said that police patrolling should be increased around school zones to monitor and prevent drug transactions, regular inspections in and around schools should be conducted to identify and eliminate potential sources of drug distribution and awareness programmes should be organised for students, teachers and parents to educate them about the dangers of drug abuse.

The school administrations should be encouraged to conduct counselling sessions and inform students about the risks of accepting unknown substances from strangers or even peers, the letter mentions.

Besides, strict legal action against individuals involved in the sale and distribution of such drugs should be taken, ensuring that offenders face severe penalties.

"Given the severity of the situation, we request your immediate intervention to ensure the safety and well-being of students. We look forward to your prompt response and necessary action to address this growing concern effectively," said Bansal in the letter to Chandigarh Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma. PTI SUN AS AS