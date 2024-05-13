Chandni Chowk candidate Agarwal meets Kejriwal at house

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) INDIA bloc candidate from Chandni Chowk Jai Prakash Agarwal on Monday met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence and discussed the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha poll in the national capital.
According to a statement, Kejriwal and Aggarwal believed that there is anger among the public against the Narendra Modi government and that people want change, which is clearly visible during the election campaign.
In a social media post on X, North West Delhi candidate from Congress Udit Raj shared a picture of his meeting with Kejriwal.
Congress's North East Delhi candidate Kanhaiya Kumar also met Kejriwal on Sunday and discussed the strategy of the INDIA bloc for the polls.
The Supreme Court on May 10 granted interim bail to Kejriwal till June 1 for campaigning in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
Polling for the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be held in the sixth phase on May 25. PTI NIT NIT VN VN