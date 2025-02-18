Chandni Chowk city's pride, efforts needed to maintain it: Delhi HC

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said Chandni Chowk was the "pride" of the city and called for efforts by all agencies to ensure its upkeep.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhayaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela underlined the "poor upkeep" and "negligence" on the part of the agencies in the area even after its redevelopment.

"Please take the issue seriously. Highest level officers will be involved. We will not be satisfied with subordinate officers. It is the pride of Delhi," it said.

Urgent attention of all the authorities was needed to make sure that Chandni Chowk did not lose its character as a historical and commercial place, it added.

Calling it "our heritage", the bench stressed on protecting the "very concept" of Chandni Chowk and said all stakeholders should come together instead of depending on the agencies.

The court proposed setting up of a committee of the "highest" ranking officials of city administration for the preparation of a roadmap saying the existing committee overseeing the upkeep was not functioning properly.

"This (current) committee does not appear to be functioning properly. Merely conducting meetings and not implementing its decisions will perhaps not suffice. We have to secure not only the existence of shopkeepers but also the very concept of Chandni Chowk. It is our heritage. So everyone should come together. Merely depending on agencies will not do," it said.

The court went on, "Concerted efforts of all agencies — municipal corporation concerned, Delhi Police, PWD, traffic police, local civil administration, department of urban development of Delhi and Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation and Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board was required." We propose a committee comprising officers of the highest level of all the agencies to prepare a roadmap for maintaining the area, it added.

The order came on a PIL of Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal which claimed a "highly neglected, disturbing and pathetic state of affairs" in the area under the Chandni Chowk Redevelopment Project from Lal Quila Road up to Fateh Puri Masjid and its surrounding areas including metro stations.

Senior advocate Sanjeev Ralli appeared for the petitioner said despite the redevelopment, the area fell into chaos due to neglect and lack of attention on the part of authorities.

The bench suggested the shopkeepers themselves should participate and volunteer in maintaining the area.

Chandni Chowk, it noted, had commercial importance, attracting lakhs of tourists from across the world.

The Delhi government counsel said the authorities were maintaining the area but required a community-based effort.

The court impleaded the Delhi Hindustani Mercantile Association in the case and asked all parties to file their stand over the setting up of the high-level committee.

Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal, among other issues, has raised problems such as damage to the infrastructure, lack of maintenance and hygiene, public spaces occupied by homeless, vagabonds, drug addicts and stray cattle in the PIL.

There is illegal and unregulated vending activities and encroachments in the no-hawking and no-vending zones and thousands of unregulated rickshaws ply on Chandni Chowk Road, it added.

The matter would be heard in April.