Chandni Chowk MP calls for meeting to revamp Old Delhi markets ahead of Diwali

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal has called for a meeting with various departments to discuss traffic, encroachments, and security in a bid to revamp Old Delhi markets ahead of Diwali.

Khandelwal for a meeting on Monday invited officials from the MCD, police, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, power, and PWD, a statement said.

It said that Old Delhi, a hub of commercial activity, is facing serious challenges related to sanitation, encroachments, and traffic.

Areas like Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, and Chawri Bazaar are in particularly poor condition and an increase in footfall ahead of Diwali could exacerbate the traffic woes, it stated.

The goal of the meeting is to create a comprehensive plan to ensure that the condition of the markets is improved before Diwali, the MP said. PTI SHB NIT VN VN