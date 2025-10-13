Chandni Chowk residents' body seeks disaster response teams ahead of festive season

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) A Chandni Chowk residents' association on Monday urged Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to deploy fire tenders, ambulances, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel in the area ahead of the festive season.

BJP leader and general secretary of the Chandni Chowk Nagrik Manch Praveen Shankar Kapoor said in a post on X, “The trading hub is struggling with the unprecedented problem of illegal markets that have encroached on roadsides under the political protection of local MLAs and councillors.” The situation has worsened this year, with massive crowds posing a threat to the lives of locals and shoppers during emergencies, as fire tenders and ambulances cannot enter the congested lanes, the BJP leader said.

The association requested the chief minister to ensure deployment of fire tenders, ambulances, and NDRF personnel at key locations, including Gauri Shankar Mandir in front of the Red Fort, Town Hall, Fatehpuri Masjid, Bara Tooti Chowk, Hauz Qazi Chowk, and Qutub Road Chowk.

It also demanded more traffic personnel in Old Delhi. PTI VIT PRK PRK