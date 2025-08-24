Chandni Chowk residents urge Delhi govt to host winter festival to showcase heritage, cuisine

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Residents of Chandni Chowk urged the Delhi government to organise a festival in the upcoming winters to promote composite culture, heritage and culinary prominence of the area.

Chandni Chowk has long been renowned not only for its places of worship of all faiths, wholesale markets, and culinary delights, but also for its literary legacy from the poetry of Mirza Ghalib to the verses of Surendra Sharma, Praveen Shankar Kapoor, general secretary of Chandni Chowk Nagarik Manch and a Delhi BJP leader said.

The Chandni Chowk festival will promote the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb (composite culture), religious heritage, along with the commercial vibrancy of Old Delhi, he said.

The area also holds a prominent place in India's freedom struggle due to the active participation of its residents, he added.

Kapoor urged the Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to host a week-long festival, around December. The government should allow Chandni Chowk shops to remain open until midnight during the festival, he suggested. PTI VIT OZ OZ