Chandra Bhushan Kumar new chief secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Port Blair, Nov 21 (PTI) Senior IAS officer Dr. Chandra Bhushan Kumar was on Thursday appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, officials said.

Kumar, a 1995 batch IAS officer, replaced Keshav Chandra, who has been appointed as the chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

Prior to this appointment, Kumar served as the additional secretary and mission director of Jal Jeevan Mission in the department of drinking water and sanitation in New Delhi. PTI SN SN MNB