Chandrababu directs TDP MPs to attend NDA meeting in Delhi on Friday

Amaravati: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday directed all party MPs to attend NDA’s Friday meeting in New Delhi.

TDP alone won 16 MP seats in Andhra Pradesh while the NDA alliance of TDP, BJP and Janasena collectively won the lion’s share of 21 seats out of 25.

“TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday directed the party MPs to attend the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting being organised in New Delhi on Friday,” a press release from the party said.

Naidu held a meeting with the available MPs at his Andhra Pradesh residence in Undavalli around 11.30 am while outstation MPs joined virtually. More than half a dozen MPs attended in person.

He congratulated the MPs on their victory in the elections and told them that all the TDP MPs are expected to reach the national capital by Thursday night.

NDA won a landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh with a brute majority of 164 assembly and 21 Lok Sabha seats, catapulting Naidu to play a kingmaker’s role in national politics.

Meanwhile, the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP has been relegated to a paltry 11 assembly and four MP seats.