Chandrababu Naidu arrest: Inter-state buses of TNSTC resume services after brief halt

Chennai: Inter-state buses of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) that were briefly halted near the Andhra Pradesh border following the arrest of TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu, resumed services, a senior official said on Saturday.

Early morning passengers and pilgrims proceeding to Tirupati, who were caught unawares when the buses did not proceed beyond Tiruttani while some buses stopped at the border check-posts apprehensive of backlash due to the arrest of the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, were stranded for about three hours.

“The buses were stopped for two-three hours from 7 am, as we did not want to risk the lives of our passengers and also to avoid any damage to the vehicles. The services gradually resumed from 10 am onwards,” a senior official at the state transport department told PTI.

This temporary halt in services, nevertheless, caused some inconvenience to the passengers who could not reach their destinations on time.

Those proceeding to the neighbouring state for work had to depend on share autos to reach their places of work.

“I had to wait since 7 am as no bus proceeded to Andhra. I had to take a share auto to reach my office,” a security guard said.

Andhra bound buses were also stopped at Uthukottai, Ponpadi, and Arambakkam on the Tamil Nadu border.