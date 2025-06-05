Chandrababu Naidu betrayed people who believed in his promises: Jagan Reddy

Amaravati, Jun 4 (PTI) YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy observed "betrayal day" on Wednesday, saying N Chandrababu Naidu came to power exactly a year ago with "grand promises," but not a single one of them was fulfilled.

"Exactly a year ago, on June 4, Chandrababu Naidu came to power with grand promises, but not a single one has been fulfilled … His false statements, broken assurances, and blatant backstabbing have pushed the state into disillusionment," Reddy said in a post on X.

The YSRCP marked the day by holding protests across Andhra Pradesh, denouncing the TDP-led state government that came to power this day last year.

Hundreds of party workers and leaders took part in these marches across the state, including major urban centres like Tirupati, Vijayawada, Anantapur and several others.

The NDA alliance, comprising TDP, BJP, and Janasena, secured a landslide victory in 2024, winning 164 assembly seats out of 175 and relegating the YSRCP to just 11 seats.

"The distinction of cheating and backstabbing all sections of people in this state goes to Chandrababu Naidu and the alliance leaders," a YSRCP leader told reporters.

A placard at a protest read: "Babu (Naidu) betrayed and today is betrayal day." The party also highlighted the "unfulfilled Super Six" promises made by Naidu during the 2024 poll campaign.

Another placard in the temple town accused him of "cheating" women by not coming good on his promise that he would give Rs 1,500 per month to every woman aged between 19 and 59.

The Super Six promises included 20 lakh jobs or Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance, and free bus travel for women.

"That's why today we called for Betrayal Day! and people from all walks of life have come out in huge numbers, expressing their anguish and anger," said Reddy.

The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister said the outpouring was a message that the people will not remain silent in the face of "lies and deception." "The massive turnout for this state-wide programme reflects the pain, frustration, and resistance of the betrayed public. I sincerely thank every YSRCP leader, worker, and citizen who stood up today, shoulder to shoulder, to voice this truth alongside the needy people," Reddy said.

Earlier, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh asserted that exactly a year ago, democracy won and people won over a "destructive" rule, referring to the previous YSRCP regime.

"The people's aspirations won a resounding victory over the anarchic and factional rule. This victory is the victory of five crore people. The people's verdict has further increased the responsibility of our alliance," Lokesh, the IT Minister in the current government, said in a post on X.

With Naidu's experience in governance and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's blessings, the reconstruction of Andhra Pradesh has begun, he said.

"I thank the five crore people who blessed the NDA government. I request you to stand by us with the same spirit to keep Andhra Pradesh at the top of development. Best wishes to everyone on the occasion of the people's verdict day," Lokesh added. PTI STH VN VN