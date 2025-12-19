Chandrababu Naidu calls on BJP working president Nitin Nabin in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Key NDA ally and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday called on Nitin Nabin here and wished him on his appointment as the BJP national working president.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president was accompanied by his party MP and Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu.

After meeting Nabin, Naidu posted pictures of the meeting on X and said, “Met the newly-appointed national working president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Nitin Nabin, and extended my best wishes to him on assuming his new role.” TDP MP and the party's parliamentary board chairperson Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu was also with Naidu when he met the BJP national working president, along with the party’s national general secretary, Vinod Tawde.

“Met the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri N Chandrababu Naidu Garu, and received his warm greetings and good wishes," Nabin said on X, posting pictures of the meeting.

Nabin was appointed the BJP national working president on December 14 and is likely to eventually succeed J P Nadda as its national president, signalling a generational shift in the ruling party.

Son of late BJP veteran and former MLA Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, Nabin, 45, is considered dynamic, ideologically rooted and deeply committed to the organisation, party leaders said.

A leader with an RSS background, the five-time MLA represents the Bankipur Assembly constituency and has served twice as a minister in the Bihar government.

He resigned from the Nitish Kumar Cabinet on Thursday, according to a notification issued by the state government.

Nabin held the key portfolios of road construction and urban development and housing. PTI PK ARI