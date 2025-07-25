Chandrababu Naidu congratulates flight trial of DRDO's drone-launched missile

Amaravati, Jul 25 (PTI) Congratulating the scientists and innovators for DRDO successfully carrying out a flight trial of a drone-launched missile in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said the state is proud to contribute to India’s growth and defence ecosystem.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully carried out the flight trials of UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM) – V3 at the National Open Area Range (NOAR) in Kurnool.

Hailing this feat in a post on X, Naidu said, "Andhra Pradesh is proud to contribute to the growth of our nation's defence ecosystem! Congratulations to our scientists and innovators on the successful flight trials of the UAV-Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM-V3) at the National Open Area Range (NOAR) in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh".

The Chief Minister called this a significant step forward in strengthening India’s defence capabilities.

The success of ULPGM-V3 reflects the true spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Naidu added.