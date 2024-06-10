Chandrababu Naidu congratulates Narendra Modi for third PM term

New Delhi/Amaravati, June 9 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh chief minister-designate and BJP ally N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday congratulated Narendra Modi for taking oath as the prime minister for the third consecutive term He also wished him a successful and fulfilling tenure, devoted to his vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India).

"On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, I congratulate Modi on being sworn in as the prime minister of India for a remarkable third consecutive term," he said in a post on X.

Naidu also extended congratulations to all the newly sworn in NDA cabinet ministers and Ministers of State (MoS), wishing them a successful tenure.

"May this ceremony mark the beginning of a new era of growth, development and prosperity for our nation,” Naidu added.

The southern state received three ministerial berths in the newly sworn in NDA government -- one cabinet and two MoS.

TDP’s Srikakulam MP K Ram Mohan Naidu has been inducted into the Union Cabinet while Narasapuram MP B Srinivasa Varma and Guntur MP P Chandra Sekhar have been made ministers of state.

The NDA alliance of TDP, BJP and Jana Sena, which won a landslide victory in the recently concluded simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections with a brute majority of 164 assembly and 21 Lok Sabha seats yielded these berths.

“I convey my gratitude to the people of India and NDA leadership for entrusting me with a central ministerial responsibility,” said Chandra Sekhar in a post on X.

Promising to execute his duties well, he also vowed to work for the welfare of the people and the nation’s progress.

Celebrating Varma’s success at Bhimavaram in West Godavari district, his wife Venkateswari Devi said, “Today is the happiest day in our lives. BJP has recognised his 34 years of efforts and gave him this minister position.” PTI STH GDK ANB ANB