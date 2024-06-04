Chandrababu Naidu congratulates PM Modi over NDA's electoral performance

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the NDA's 'victory in the Lok Sabha polls and in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections.' TDP, Janasena and BJP are part of the NDA in the southern state, which took on the YSRCP led by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, I congratulate you on the NDA's victory in the Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. Our people of Andhra Pradesh have blessed us with a remarkable mandate," said Naidu in a post on X.

Naidu posted this message on the micro-blogging site in reply to a message posted by Modi, thanking the people of Andhra Pradesh for giving NDA an 'exceptional mandate'.

Further, Naidu observed the mandate is a reflection of the trust reposed on the NDA and its vision for the state.

"Together with our people, we shall rebuild Andhra Pradesh and restore its glory," he added.

According to the latest information disseminated by the Election Commission, TDP won 112 Assembly seats while Janasena bagged 19 and BJP five seats.

TDP is leading in 22 Assembly segments, Janasena (two) and BJP (three) while YSRCP won only four Assembly seats even as it is leading in eight other constituencies.

So far, the NDA has won 136 Assembly seats.

The TDP has won four Lok Sabha seats and is leading in 12, the BJP has won two (leads in one segment), YSRCP has won two (also leads in two) and Janasena is leading in two seats.

Andhra Pradesh went to polls on May 13 for 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in a single phase.