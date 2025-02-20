Chandrababu Naidu congratulates Rekha Gupta on being sworn-in as new Delhi CM

Amaravati/New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday congratulated Rekha Gupta on her swearing-in as the new CM of Delhi state.

The Chief Minister wished Gupta a successful tenure marked by transformative leadership and dedicated service to the people of Delhi.

“Congratulations to Rekha Gupta on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi,” said Naidu in a post on X.

The TDP supremo attended the swearing-in ceremony in the national capital today. BJP swept Delhi state elections recently. PTI STH ROH